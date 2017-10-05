Yorke Peninsula pipeline gearing up
Construction of a new 38.5 km water pipeline between Warooka and Point Turton in South Australia is set to begin in November.
Connecting the two towns to SA Water’s mains water supply network, the $13 million pipeline will be constructed by Leed Engineering and Construction and is due for completion in late-2018.
The new pipeline will join Yorke Peninsula’s existing network at Minlacowie and move water to Warooka, where it will then pass through the local distribution network to supply around 1,500 customer connections.
The pipeline will be installed under the road verge where possible, using trenching to install a variety of PVC pipe sizes.
Improvements under the project include building a new booster pump station along the pipeline route, laying 1.25 km of new water mains in Point Turton and re-roofing the existing Warooka storage tank.
“Along with the liveability benefits an improved water supply will provide, the construction component will also be a boon for the local area, with the need for workers, accommodation and supplies such as hardware,” said South Australian Regional Development Minister Geoff Brock.
“This pipeline project is very much driven by a need to support the lower Yorke Peninsula communities.”