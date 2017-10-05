NERA unveils oil and gas roadmap

The Oil and Gas Roadmap – unlocking future growth opportunities in Australia outlines science and technology-based high impact pathways to address some of the major challenges and uncertainties currently facing the industry and unlock its potential over a 10 plus year time horizon.

Enhanced basin productivity, digital operations and maintenance, advanced environmental solutions and processes, and high value diversification are the four strategic opportunities identified from more than 80 oil and gas executives, technical experts and government stakeholders who contributed to the roadmap.