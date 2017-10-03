AS 2885.1 released for public comment

With the Standard almost 300 pages long, some time to review it and provide comment is required as this Standard will be important across the whole industry.

Download the draft document here and provide your feedback before the closing date of 1 December.

Please note that comments must be submitted via the Standards website or they will not be able to be considered.

Furthermore, public comment for AS 2885.6 (Safety Management for Pipelines) has been extended until 11 October, to allow for overlap between the Parts in case there are any cross-referencing issues (given that Part 6 was ‘born out of’ Part 1).