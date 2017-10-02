Realising Australia’s oil and gas potential

According to Australia’s Industry Competitiveness Score, an evaluation completed by the National Energy Resources Australia (NERA) growth centre in association with Accenture, the successful implementation of value chain changes could unlock $5 billion in untapped value.

The findings from the report provided analysis which can equip the Australian oil and gas industry with strategies to effectively allocate and direct their resources to deliver maximum impact.

With the results delivered as part of a broader global ranking, the report conducted a comparative analysis of Australia’s performance across the four phases of the value chain: exploration, development and execution, production and abandonment.

According to the results, Australia ranks as the world’s most effective and efficient oil and gas explorer.

Work to do

Despite this, the country’s below par performance in the development and execution, and production phases ultimately affect the economics of delivering molecules to the market; undermining Australia’s overall competitiveness score.

While the high score in exploration may be presented as an advantage for Australia, the industry cannot afford to become complacent. The abundance of available energy resources will not last forever; new techniques will be required to find more complex resource deposits.

While there is significant room for improvement, the development and execution phase of the value chain is nearing a close in Australia.

The last decade has seen approximately $230 billion spent in developing some of the world’s largest and most technologically advanced LNG facilities.