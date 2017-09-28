PM strikes gas deal

The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg and Treasurer Scott Morrison met with Origin, Santos and Shell yesterday in an attempt to reach common ground in addressing the shortfall predicted in the domestic market by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

The big three LNG exporters have subsequently given a guarantee that they will offer to the domestic market the 107 PJ that was identified as the expected demand shortfall in 2018.

“They’ve indicated or stated that they will provide a similar guarantee over two years – that’s their intention and will respond further in more detail on 2019 when we meet again next week,” said the Prime Minister.