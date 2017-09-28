PM strikes gas deal
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s emergency meeting with Australia’s three largest gas companies will lead to some relief from the expected shortfall in 2018.
The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg and Treasurer Scott Morrison met with Origin, Santos and Shell yesterday in an attempt to reach common ground in addressing the shortfall predicted in the domestic market by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).
The big three LNG exporters have subsequently given a guarantee that they will offer to the domestic market the 107 PJ that was identified as the expected demand shortfall in 2018.
“They’ve indicated or stated that they will provide a similar guarantee over two years – that’s their intention and will respond further in more detail on 2019 when we meet again next week,” said the Prime Minister.
“They’ve stated that they will offer first – as a first priority – domestic customers any uncontracted gas in the future as a priority.”
The big three have also given a commitment to provide regular reporting to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) on sales, offers by them to sell gas and bids to buy gas from customers that they’ve declined.
The agreements reached mean that the government will not initiate the Australian Domestic Gas Supply Mechanism (ADGSM), which Mr Joyce described as the “so called ‘trigger’”.
“I will use this analogy that I see policemen every day and they have a car, they have a siren, they have flashing lights and they have a holster on their hip – we don’t expect them to use it every day, we expect them to use it if required, when needed,” said Mr Joyce in typical fashion.
Adding to this, Minister Frydenberg said there was no point in Australia becoming the world’s largest exporter of LNG if the local community goes short.
“The meetings and the commitments that have been secured are so important for Australian workers and Australian families,” said Minister Frydenberg.
“The commitments from the companies do not let the states and territories off the hook.
“New South Wales imports more than 95 per cent of its gas, and virtually all the gas that is produced in Victoria comes from offshore Commonwealth waters given the Andrews Government mindless moratoriums and bans on onshore conventional and unconventional gas extraction.”
The Prime Minister said the aim of the upcoming meeting on Tuesday next week is to reach an agreement on heads of agreement to ensure there is an effective gas market on the east coast.