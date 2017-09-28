Civmec secures NGP work
Civmec Limited been awarded several contracts by Jemena for work on its Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory.
The work includes camp setup, site civil, structural steel fabrication and the Structural, Mechanical, Piping, Electrical and Instrumentation (SMPEI) installation works at the Phillip Creek Compressor Station.
“This is a significant and strategic award for us and combined with the scope growth at the Ichthys Project in Darwin, it will see an enlargement of our on-site capabilities within our oil and gas division and an expansion of our brand in the Northern Territory,” said Civmec CEO Patrick Tallon.
“We are delighted to secure Jemena as a new client and are very focused on ensuring that together we deliver these contracts safely and effectively.”
With site civil works commenced and the SMPEI work scheduled to commence in late September 2017, the project will require more than 160 personnel to be employed at its peak, with completion scheduled for August 2018.
Including this project, the Civmec’s order book stands at approximately $640 million.