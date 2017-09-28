APA’s Board reshuffle

“It has been very satisfying to see the growth of APA over the last decade with total securityholder returns growing at a compound rate of 17.3 per cent per annum, but it is now time to step down as Chairman after ten years in the role,” said Mr Bleasel.

Mr Bleasel also announced that non-Executive Director, John Fletcher, Chairman of the APA Group People and Remuneration Committee intends to retire as Director no later than February 2018.

Patricia McKenzie has also advised of her intention to retire from the Board at the 2018 AGM.