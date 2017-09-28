APA’s Board reshuffle
APA Group’s longstanding Chairman, Leonard Bleasel AM, has announced he will retire as non-Executive Director and Chairman of Australian Pipeline Limited (APL) after the AGM next month.
APL is the responsible entity of Australian Pipeline Trust and APT Investment Trust that together form APA.
Mr Bleasel has been Chairman of APL since 2007, and will be succeeded in the role by current APA non-Executive Director Michael Fraser.
“It has been very satisfying to see the growth of APA over the last decade with total securityholder returns growing at a compound rate of 17.3 per cent per annum, but it is now time to step down as Chairman after ten years in the role,” said Mr Bleasel.
Mr Bleasel also announced that non-Executive Director, John Fletcher, Chairman of the APA Group People and Remuneration Committee intends to retire as Director no later than February 2018.
Patricia McKenzie has also advised of her intention to retire from the Board at the 2018 AGM.
“John and Patricia have been outstanding contributors to the APA Board over many years and their judgement and commitment to APA has been highly valued,” said Mr Bleasel.
Incoming Chairman Michael Fraser said Board renewal will be a priority for APA over the next twelve months.
“An external search firm will be engaged to ensure the best available cadidates for the vacant Board positions are selected to steer APA through the challenges facing Australia’s energy market,” said Mr Fraser.
This will be led by the APA Board’s Nomination Committee made up of Mr Fraser, Debbie Goodin and Russel Higgins.