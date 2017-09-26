ACCC predicts substantial gas shortfall

The ACCC Gas Inquiry 2017-20 Interim Reportfocuses on likely supply and demand conditions for 2018.

Estimates of gas supply have been compared to estimates of demand in the east coast gas market for 2018, based on estimates of exports obtained from the LNG producers and the Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) projections of domestic demand.

“The interim report projects a supply shortfall in the east coast gas market of up to 55 PJ in 2018, which could be as high as 108 PJ if domestic demand is higher than expected,” said ACCC Chairman Rod Sims.

“One PJ is enough gas to supply the residential needs of Warrnambool, Wollongong or Penrith, or a large industrial user for a full year.

“The significant shortfall is reflected in prices being offered to commercial and industrial customers for 2018 supply which are multiples of historical price levels of $3-4/GJ.

“The effect of higher gas prices is felt right across the economy, from households to big business. Gas and gas-powered generators are also an important part of electricity generation, so higher gas prices feed in to higher electricity prices, leading to a double hit for many.

“Over a third of the commercial and industrial (C&I) users the ACCC interviewed are considering either reducing production or closure due to high gas prices.