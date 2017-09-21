ACCC Chairman outlines gas woes

“The gas shortage, however, is making the electricity affordability issues worse.

“Moratoria and other regulatory restrictions in New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania are preventing or impeding onshore gas exploration and development in those states, and particularly causing higher gas prices in the south.”

Mr Sims also took aim at LNG exporters, saying companies are continuing to sell gas to the international LNG spot markets in excess of contract requirements.

“It must be acknowledged that there are some issues with getting significant quantities of this latter gas into the domestic market, however they do not seem insurmountable,” said Mr Sims.