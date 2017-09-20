2017 APGA Convention around the corner
The Australian Pipeline and Gas Association’s (APGA) premier event – the Annual Convention and Exhibition – is looming large on the industry’s calendar.
There is now less than a month until the 2017 Convention and Exhibition, being held in Cairns on 14 – 17 October.
The APGA Annual Convention and Exhibition is one of the most significant industry events for pipelines and gas.
Its value as an opportunity for information exchange, learning and networking is well known and its convivial atmosphere is one of the highlights.
The theme of the 2017 Convention is Australia’s pipelines: safe, reliable, essential.
