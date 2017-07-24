IEA head slams Australian states’ policy on natural gas

Australia needs a “long-term fix” to encourage gas supply and lower prices, International Energy Agency Executive Director Dr Fatih Birol has said in an exclusive interview with The Weekend Australian.

Dr Birol stated that Australian states must end their bans and restrictions on gas: “A major part is to lift the state government exploration of gas and to ensure at the same time the production is done in an environmentally responsible way.

“To say ‘no’ to production growth in those states is in my view the easy way but not the right way.

“The more challenging and right thing would be to minimise or nullify the environmental impacts through setting the right regulations and standards, and let the production grow and make the states prosper.”

In addition to addressing domestic supply, The Weekend Australian reported Dr Birol stressed the importance of Australia to continue to export natural gas, stating that the majority of exports would go to Asian nations currently using coal-fired power.

“One tonne of CO2 going into the atmosphere from Beijing or New Delhi or Hamburg has the same impact on all of us…using Australia’s gas to replace the coal used in China and India would make tremendous benefits to our fight in global warming.”