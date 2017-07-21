Woodside reveals details of Karratha plant overall

Valued at $6 billion, Woodside Petroleum’s planned overhaul of the North West Shelf LNG plant will extend the life of the asset by 20 years.

Woodside CEO and Managing Director Peter Coleman has said that the plant overhaul project is dependent on the result of talks to toll-treat third-party gas, as reported in The Australian.

The six partners involved in the North West Shelf JV – listed below – have thus far agreed on non-binding terms to treat third-party gas and export it from the Karratha plant, with a view to implementing this strategy when the project’s offshore reserves begin to run low in the 2020s.

Long-term, this could lead to development in the Browse gas field.

The North West Shelf (NWS) Project is owned by the NWS Joint Venture, comprising BHP Billiton Petroleum (North West Shelf), BP Developments Australia, Chevron Australia, Japan Australia LNG (MIMI), Shell Development (Australia) and Woodside Energy.