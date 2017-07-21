Belgravia prospect update: Atwood Osprey on tow to commence drilling Swell-1 well

The Atwood Osprey drill rig will target an undrilled Triassic fault block, located offshore Western Australia, which contains an estimated 440 Bcf of gas and 18 Mmbbl of condensate.

Carnarvon Petroleum is hoping for a positive Swell-1 well result to increase the value of the company’s prospect portfolio.

Carnarvon Petroleum’s Managing Director Adrian Cook said “Carnarvon’s technical team has been comprehensively mapping opportunities at the Triassic internal across the North West Shelf following successful exploration results in the Pheonix project at the same interval.

“The Belgravia prospect has been assessed as containing a large Triassic level trap similar to the Woodside-operated Swell prospect.

“A positive Swell-1 well results would produce a relevant analogue for the Belgravia prospect and the expected timing of the result this year could attribute to the value of Carnarvon’s broadening prospect portfolio.”

The Swell prospect is located within WA-483-P of the Barrow sub-basin, approximately 20 km west of the Nimrod Upper Triassic gas discovery.

The Belgravia prospect is of a similar volume and is likely to contain gas and condensate (volume estimates outlined below).

Carnarvon Petroleum believes that there is also a possibility that the structure could contain oil, similar to the nearby Leatherback-1 well.

The Outtrim project is in the Barrow sub-basin, within the Northern Carnarvon Basin, one of the premier petroleum provinces of the North West Shelf.

The project also contains Carnarvon’s 2016 Outtrim East oil discovery.