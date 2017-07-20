Empire appoints new CEO

Empire Oil and Gas has appointed Angus Walker as CEO, with current CEO Ken Aitken stepping down immediately.

Mr Aitken will be available to assist Mr Walker with the management transition, with Empire’s Board noting the formers significant contributions to the company.

“When Ken joined the company the Red Gully Production Facility was struggling and our exploration program needed a revamp,” said Empire Chairman Tony Iannello.

“Ken and his team fixed the plant’s performance so its production and operational uptime are optimised, generating important revenue for the business; improved operational efficiency to enhance profit margin; increased our focus and exposure on the North Perth Basin and progressed several exciting prospects in our exploration permits to drill-ready status.”

The new CEO has extensive experience in the oil and gas and energy sectors, including significant commercial, strategic and capital markets expertise, as well as operational experience.

Mr Walker’s previous roles include Head of Energy, Asia Pacific for Canaccord Genuity Group, and positions with Bell Potter Securities, Paterson Securities, Ernst & Young and Shell Australia.

“I’m pleased to take up this exciting opportunity,” said Mr Walker.

“Empire Oil and Gas’ assets are strategically placed in the increasingly important Perth Basin area, where there are extensive opportunities for us to grow our production and partner with strategic industry participants to leverage value for all shareholders.”