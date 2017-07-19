LogiCamms and Dassault join forces

Dassault Systèmes specialises in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM) solutions.

“We are delighted that we have been able to demonstrate that LogiCamms’ engineering, technology and innovation capabilities can complement those of a company of Dassault Systèmes’ international standing,” said LogiCamms CEO Flora Furness.

“The MOU we have signed today formalises our colloaboration to continue to innovate and explore new opportunities in mining, energy, utilities and life sciences, and beyond.”

The two companies went through a value assessment during pre-qualification for the South Australian Government’s Marine and Defence Industry Supply Chain program that aims to develop a domestic defence industry to support the Federal Government’s Future Submarine program.

“LogiCamms and Dassault Systèmes share a strong synergy and complement each other’s capabilities particularly in processing, engineering, procurement and construction,” said Dassault Systèmes Executive Vice President, Global Field Operations (Asia-Oceania), Sylvain Laurent.

“Together, we will help companies in Australia to leverage advanced technologies for gaining an edge in the local and international marketplace.”