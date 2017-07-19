Jemena appoints CFO

“David has played a crucial role in supporting and leading Jemena through a number of high-profile business transactions, including Jemena’s successful bid for AGL’s infrastructure business in 2006,” said Mr Adams.

“More recently, David was also the finance lead and a key team member in Jemena’s successful bid to build, own and operate the $800 million Northern Gas Pipeline.

“I’m delighted that following a robust search process that an internal candidate has been appointed for this key role.

“David’s appointment is testament to the talent and skill of Jemena’s people and demonstrates our commitment to talent development and succession planning.”

Mr Adams also thanked Ms Pearson for her contribution to Jemena over the past seven years.

“Joanne has had a long and vibrant career in the energy industry and her insights and leadership will be sorely missed. We wish her the very best as she moves into retirement,” said Mr Adams.

Ms Pearson will continue until Friday, 11 August to support the transition and handover process.