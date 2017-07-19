Ichthys FPSO coming in hot

The INPEX-operated Ichthys LNG Project’s floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) facility – Ichthys Venturer – safely sailed away yesterday evening from waters near its construction site in Okpo, South Korea, en route to Australia.

“My thanks extend to the teams around the globe who completed around 50 million man-hours of work to safely construct and commission the state-of-the-art FPSO.

“The sail away of the massive Ichthys Venturer marks another significant stride forward for the Ichthys LNG Project,” said Managing Director Ichthys Project Louis Bon.

The 336 m long ship-shaped, offshore facility began the 5,600 km voyage that will take approximately one month to complete, from South Korea towards her ultimate destination in the Browse Basin, some 220 km off the north coast of Western Australia.

This follows the completion of commissioning and preparation work.

“The Ichthys Venturer has been designed to withstand cyclonic conditions and is one of the largest and most advanced offshore facilities of its kind in the world.

“Ichthys Venturer has a storage capacity of 1.12 MMbbl of condensate and will have a continuous operating life of 40 years, setting new benchmarks for durability.

The facility will be permanently moored in 250 m deep waters, where it will undergo hook-up and commissioning, along with the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility (CPF), located 3.5 km away.

When operational, the FPSO will process and store condensate delivered from the Ichthys LNG Project’s CPF before periodically offloading this condensate to export carrier vessels.

The Ichthys LNG Project comprises an onshore LNG processing plant, offshore processing facilities, condensate storage, a 500 MW combined-cycle power plant and an 889 km, 1,050 mm diameter offshore pipeline.

The project will develop gas from the Ichthys gas field, located in permit WA-285-P in the Browse Basin.

Joint venture interests in the project are INPEX (63.445 per cent), TOTAL (30 per cent), CPC (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Chubu Electric (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.420 per cent).