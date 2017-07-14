ConocoPhillips reveals pipeline plans for Barossa

The National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) has released ConocoPhillips’ Barossa field development proposal for public comment.

ConocoPhillips and co-venturers, SK E&S Australia and Santos, are proposing to develop discovered hydrocarbon resources located in offshore Barossa field, approximately 300 km north of Darwin.

Barossa is an offshore gas and light condensate project that proposes to provide a new source of gas to the existing Darwin LNG (DLNG) facility.

The development concept includes a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility, subsea production system, and a gas export pipeline.

ConocoPhillips Australia West President Chris Wilson said existing infrastructure owers are assessing several options to backfill DLNG from 2023 when the current offshore gas supply from the Bayu-Undan field is expected to be exhausted.

The Barossa offshore development area encompasses petroleum retention lease NT/RL5 and potential future phased development in the smaller Caldita Field to the south of retention leas NT/RL6.

The Barossa Offshore Project Proposal will be available for public comment from 13 July to 6 September here.