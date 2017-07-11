Leigh Creek charging ahead
Leigh Creek Energy has awarded two contracts with Ottoway Engineering and ATSys for work on the Pre-Commercial Demonstration Stage (PCD) of its Leigh Creek Energy Project.
Leigh Creek’s project team has completed 95 per cent of the in-house design of the process skids (valves, instruments and pipes) for the PCD.
Ottoway and ATSys will conduct the final design, fabrication and on-site construction and commissioning of the plant and equipment required for the PCD.
Ottoway will provide gas handling equipment for the PCD to take gas from the underground gasifier to the thermal oxidiser.
The scope of the contract is the fabrication and installation of the above ground plant for the PCD including piping, knock-out and metering and condensate and handling skids.
Control systems integration specialist ATSys will provide electrical, controls and high-end communication and data transfer systems for the PCD.
Subject to gaining necessary approvals, it is anticipated that construction of these elements of the PCD will be complete in October, installed on-site in November, with commissioning in December 2017.
Once the PCD starts to produce gas, it will likely be transported via a new pipeline connection to the Moomba-Adelaide Pipeline System to access the east coast gas network.