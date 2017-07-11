Halfwave secures Woodside contracts

Halfwave AS has been awarded two contracts for the provision of pigging inspection services by Woodside Energy.

These contracts provide pigging inspection services to the Pluto Trunkline and Angel Export Pipeline, offshore in Western Australia.

“Woodside are an early adopter of new technology and we look forward to providing our services and working together with Woodside on technically challenging projects,” said Halfwave CEO Paul Cooper.

“This award provides Halfwave the opportunity to continue building a long-term relationship with Woodside by providing quality, efficient and safe services.”

The Halfwave patented ART Scan™ technology for ultrasonic inspection of natural gas pipelines will be used for the in-line inspection of these pipelines.

The ART Scan™ utilises Acoustic Resonance Technology (ART) to perform integrity inspection of pipelines.

Woodside’s Pluto trunkline is a 180 km, 914 mm offshore pipeline to a platform in 85 m of water, which is connected to five subsea big bore wells on the Pluto Gas Field.

Its Angel Export Pipeline is a 49 km, 762 mm pipeline tied back to the North Rankin A platform, the original hub of the NWS LNG Project.