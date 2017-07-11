AS 2885.6 released for public comment

The new Standard on pipeline safety management (AS 2885.6) has been released for public comment.

It will be important to everyone in the industry who is involved in safety management studies, whether for design or operation.

Please download the draft document and provide your feedback before the closing date of 13 September.

The links to download the draft and make comment can be found here.

The basic safety management process in the new AS 2885.6 is largely unchanged.

However there is increased emphasis on the ALARP principle, and a new requirement for senior management approval where failure consequences may be particularly serious.

For each stage of the pipeline lifecycle through design, construction, and operation, the new Part 6 includes more specific requirements for safety management studies.

Several new appendices provide extensive guidance on all aspects of the safety management process.

Please also note the following advice regarding next week’s AS 2885 Changes Seminar to be held in Sydney.

Following the promotion of the Seminar, the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) has received several enquiries as to whether the Seminar would be replicated in any other State/City.

Unfortunately it will not be held in any other city and so the Sydney AS 2885 Changes Seminar will be the only occurrence of this seminar.

If you feel that this is a seminar which will benefit you, you can register here.

Please do not hesitate to contact APGA on 02 6273 0577 if you have any queries.