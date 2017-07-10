Register now for 2017 APGA Convention

With the second half of the year now commencing, attention turns well and truly to the flagship event on the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association’s (APGA) calendar – the 2017 APGA Convention and Exhibition.

This year’s event will be held at the Cairns Convention Centre in tropical far north Queensland from 14 to 17 October.

There will be presentations about proposed and completed pipelines, gas policy and gas markets, regulation, safety and the environment, skills and training, as well as pipeline research.

In this time of challenge to the domestic gas industry, the transmission pipeline industry must maintain the focus on gas availability and on gas supply, while continuing to provide efficient, effective and safe transportation.

The Exhibition provides the opportunity for participants to display their products and conference attendees to learn about new developments. It is an opportunity to ask questions and discuss the latest products and services.

There are still some exhibition spaces available, along with a small number of sponsorship options – all of which offer excellent opportunities for companies to promote themselves within the Australian pipeline industry.

Details of exhibition and sponsorship opportunities are available from APGA’s Business Manager, Steve Dobbie, at sdobbie@apga.org.au

Registration for the Convention is open at http://www.conferenceco.com.au/APGA/ with the discounted early bird prices closing on 18 August.