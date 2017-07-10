AGL delays import terminal decision

AGL announced plans to build, own and operate a $300 million LNG import facility in either New South Wales, Victoria or South Australia late last year.

However, according to the Australian, AGL is now taking the next few months to decide on the location of the facility.

“Before a site is selected, our investigations will include discussions with local communities about their questions and concerns, including managing risks from transporting hazardous materials, safety, security and environmental protection,” said an AGL spokesperson.

“We see the proposed project as an important component of helping increase supply, competition and gas security in south eastern Australia and supporting our customers and industries with reliable, long-term gas supply.”

AGL expects the potential development to cost between $200 – 300 million, and is already investing $17 million to ready the project for a final investment decision in 2018-19.

A number of sites have reportedly already been identified and AGL believes the terminal could begin construction in 2019 and be available by 2021.