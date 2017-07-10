Adelaide: the new home of energy analytics

The brainchild of leading energy advisory firm Core Energy Group and the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) through its Internet of Things Mining and Energy cluster (IoT MER), the Centre will develop and commercialise energy and digital technologies focused on predicting Australia’s resource future.

The Centre is expected to generate revenues of more than $100 million within two years and $500 million within five, with the capacity to employ hundreds of South Australians well into the future.

“We are entering an exciting era in predictive analytics and associated technologies globally, and SA has the potential to play a lead role,” said Core Energy Group Executive Chairman Paul Taliangis.

“We have great research organisations and a range of world class technology innovators right on our doorstep – it’s about combining them intelligently to develop solutions that will shape our energy future.”

Based in Adelaide, the Centre will collaborate with key research bodies and universities nationally and internationally with a focus on optimising the mix of renewable energy, gas, coal, oil and other sources to deliver reliability and affordability across the value chain.

Research will draw on key data platforms including the recently launched Energyview, developed by Core Energy Group, which is the first of its kind to provide integrated analytics on the entire Australian energy market in real time.

The Predictive Analytics Centre will be officially opened in September.