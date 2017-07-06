AER eyeing RBP network charges

“The draft decision aims to achieve value for money for gas customers in and around Brisbane while enabling the pipeline to invest in and deliver long-term safe, secure and reliable gas supplies,” said AER Chair Ms Paula Conboy.

“If implemented in full, our draft decision would result in no material change to the transmission component of residential customers’ gas bills.

“Similarly, for large directly connected customers we expect any bill impact will be minimal.

“Ensuring stable gas network charges avoids adding further pressure to household and business budgets when many Australians are concerned about rising energy costs.”

Ms Conboy said Australia’s gas market is changing and users of this pipeline are now increasingly seeking bidirectional services.

The AER also said the draft decision avoids any increases in gas pipeline costs for consumers in and around Brisbane, despite the increased demand to ship gas west to the Wallumbilla hub to feed into other markets.

APTPPL will submit a revised proposal in response to this draft decision by 14 August.

Interested parties are invited to make submissions on both the draft decision and revised proposal by 15 September.

Final decisions are expected in November.