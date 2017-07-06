AER eyeing RBP network charges
The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is seeking feedback on its draft decision on the revenue that APTPPL, the owner and operator of the Roma to Brisbane Pipeline (RBP), can collect through network charges for the 2017-22 period.
The RPB is 438 km of gas transmission network that transports natural gas between the Wallumbilla gas hub, near Roma, and Brisbane and regional centres in between.
The draft decision released today would result in revenue of $237.4 million being recovered from consumers over the five year period, 9.6 per cent less than for 2012-17.
This draft decision allows $56.5 million (or 19.2 per cent) less revenue than sought by APTPPL in its proposal.
“The draft decision aims to achieve value for money for gas customers in and around Brisbane while enabling the pipeline to invest in and deliver long-term safe, secure and reliable gas supplies,” said AER Chair Ms Paula Conboy.
“If implemented in full, our draft decision would result in no material change to the transmission component of residential customers’ gas bills.
“Similarly, for large directly connected customers we expect any bill impact will be minimal.
“Ensuring stable gas network charges avoids adding further pressure to household and business budgets when many Australians are concerned about rising energy costs.”
Ms Conboy said Australia’s gas market is changing and users of this pipeline are now increasingly seeking bidirectional services.
The AER also said the draft decision avoids any increases in gas pipeline costs for consumers in and around Brisbane, despite the increased demand to ship gas west to the Wallumbilla hub to feed into other markets.
APTPPL will submit a revised proposal in response to this draft decision by 14 August.
Interested parties are invited to make submissions on both the draft decision and revised proposal by 15 September.
Final decisions are expected in November.