A local office for a global supplier

To celebrate the official opening of its new Melbourne office to service its Australian clients, The Australian Pipeliner sat down with the NDT Global team to chat about its plans for the Australian market.

How long has NDT Global been servicing the Australian pipeline industry?

We have been In the Australian market since 2008. Our first project was with a global customer with specialist needs in Australia. Since then we have expanded our customer base and range of inspections.

In our experience, Australian operators are very clear on their needs and value the high-quality data we provide. We treat each project as special and I think our reputation and track record of quality execution is important as we look to develop the market further.

How has the NDT’s range grown in this time? How is the new office in Melbourne coming along?

We strive to be at the forefront of technological innovation and development in the industry. In recent years, we have focused our efforts on improving our offering to the market. Reducing our customers’ costs and advancing pipeline safety are paramount to everything we do.

The introduction of our Evo Series 1.0 tool set played a major role in this development, as it offers more on-board storage and advanced electronics for higher resolution inspections or longer, continuous runs.

Our recently launched Atlas ultrasonic geometry (UG) service offers the most accurate and complete service for geometry inspection. It also works in combination with other tools to inspect for interacting defects.

Our new office in Melbourne has been well received by the market. Having personnel on the ground has helped to reinforce our commitment to serving our clients in the greater Asia Pacific region.

What are the main applications of NDT’s pipeline equipment?

We offer a full range of inline inspection and data analysis services – corrosion, crack and geometry – all using ultrasonic technology (UT), which provides absolute measurement for better sizing accuracy.

For metal loss we place an emphasis on high-resolution inspections, which reliably detect and size metal loss defects. Our corrosion inspection technologies offer quantitative wall thickness measurement with pinhole and/or pitting resolution.

Our crack inspection technologies have the capabilities to detect and size axially and circumferentially oriented anomalies.

Pipe geometry measurement and detection play an integral role in pipeline management. The use of high-resolution ultrasonic geometry means we inspect the pipe wall in its entirety. Our Atlas UG tool operates with contactless sensing, offering no risk of damage to the pipeline or tool.

What is unique or innovative NDT’s pipeline equipment?

As we use UT across our entire tool fleet, we deliver a high probability of detection (POD) and highly accurate sizing results, which gives us the most accurate data available. It does not stop with the equipment, though, we have knowledgeable and experienced team members company-wide who complement the technology in our service offering.

For corrosion inspection, our high-resolution tools detect corrosion pinholes with dimensions as low as 5 mm. As well as this, they pinpoint the true deepest point of a pinhole morphology within a larger of corrosion.

Recently, we were the first in the industry to introduce Enhanced Sizing for UT crack inspection. This innovative service offers a more precise crack assessment for depths above 4 mm, which had been a size range that is traditionally sized with a high level of uncertainty.

What’s on the cards for NDT in 2017/18?

In the immediate future, we are excited about bringing our highest resolution UT crack inspection tools to the region.

They offer operators access to high-performance crack profiling inspections. More combinations runs with the aforementioned Atlas UG tool is also something we are looking forward to bringing to the Australasian market.

Overall, we place huge value on the relationships we form with our customers.

As our presence continues to grow through the Melbourne office, we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to develop our customer relationships.