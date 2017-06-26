Monadelphous scores big Woodside win

The engineering company will provide gas asset general maintenance services and brownfield offshore implementation services, which are valued at approximately $600 million over five years.

“It is pleasing to see our work in these areas recognised by Woodside with the award of a new, expanded contract which includes a significant portion of their offshore gas production facilities in the north west of Western Australia, in addition to the onshore maintenance services we currently provide,” said Monadelphous Managing Director Rob Velletri.

The contract includes a further two one-year extension options, and includes maintenance, shutdown services and offshore brownfields implementation for Woodside’s Karratha Gas Plant, Pluto LNG, North Rankin Complex, Goodwyn A platform and Angel platform.

Monadelphous has worked with Woodside since 2002 undertaking project activities and since 2012 has been performing shutdown and maintenance services for Karratha Gas Plant and Pluto LNG Plant.