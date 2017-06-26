Jemena and Spiecapag team up on NGP

NGP Project Director, Jonathan Spink, said Spiecapag Australia will construct around 141 km of the pipeline from east of the Queensland border to the pipeline’s end-point in Mt Isa.

The announcement means Jemena has now appointed construction partners for the full-length of the Northern Gas Pipeline, with McConnell Dowell selected in early June to construct around 481 km of the 622 km pipeline.

“Spiecapag Australia are seasoned pipeline constructors who demonstrated great skill and capability throughout the tender process,” said Mr Spink.

“They are also well equipped to respond to the unique terrain the pipeline will cross in Queensland, and have a reputation of working collaboratively and closely with local communities.”

Mr Spink said Jemena has secured a range of approvals – including its pipeline licence and consent to construct from the Northern Territory Government – which will allow it to proceed with its 2017 NGP construction schedule.

“We anticipate commencing construction of the NGP in the Territory in the coming weeks, with around 200km to be built this year,” said Mr Spink.

“Now that we have appointed a construction partner for the Queensland end of the pipeline we will also look closely at our project plan, with a view to commencing construction there as soon as practicable.”

The pipeline is expected to be commissioned in late 2018.

If you are an individual seeking employment opportunities on the Northern Gas Pipeline Project, please visit Jemena’s Jobs and Training website, where all local employment opportunities will be advertised:

https://www.ngpjobsandtraining.com.au/jobtools/JnCustomLogin.Login?in_organid=18897