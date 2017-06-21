Unilateral action increases uncertainty: APGA
The Federal Government’s announcement that it will abolish a key mechanism for ensuring that judgements made by regulators are held up to independent scrutiny is a grave concern, the Australian Pipelines and Gas Association (APGA) said today.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday announced that his government would abolish the limited merits review which is the mechanism that enables judgements made by regulators to be examined by the Australian Competition Tribunal.
“We are deeply concerned that, after years of significant efforts at cooperation among the States and Territories on energy matters through the CoAG Energy Council and its predecessors, we are increasingly seeing jurisdictions making unilateral decisions,” said APGA Chief Executive Peter Greenwood.
“The limited merits review exists to provide appropriate monitoring of regulatory decisions and to correct any errors when it is in the public interest to do so.
“The limited merits review is enshrined in the National Gas Law and the National Electricity Law and these pieces of legislation have been carefully developed by Federal, State and Territory ministers working together through the CoAG system.
“The Commonwealth will now overturn that cooperation by removing the power of the Australian Competition Tribunal to conduct the limited merits review, and this adds a new element of uncertainty into energy markets.
“We are seeing an increasing number of ad hoc responses to developments in our energy markets.
“These markets are complex, and the consequences – both short and long term – of these kinds of interventions simply must be thought out more thoroughly before being introduced.
“We urge ministers at all levels to work together to develop a long-term energy policy for the nation that ensures we have secure, affordable, reliable and low-emissions energy into the future and that enables the investment decisions we require to build that system to be made with confidence.”