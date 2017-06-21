Unilateral action increases uncertainty: APGA

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull yesterday announced that his government would abolish the limited merits review which is the mechanism that enables judgements made by regulators to be examined by the Australian Competition Tribunal.

“We are deeply concerned that, after years of significant efforts at cooperation among the States and Territories on energy matters through the CoAG Energy Council and its predecessors, we are increasingly seeing jurisdictions making unilateral decisions,” said APGA Chief Executive Peter Greenwood.

“The limited merits review exists to provide appropriate monitoring of regulatory decisions and to correct any errors when it is in the public interest to do so.