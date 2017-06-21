APA to build Gruyere pipeline

APA will design, build, own and operate the 198 km pipeline (to be known as the Yamarna Gas Pipeline) and a 45 MW gas-fired power station, at a total construction cost of around $180 million.

The Gruyere Gold Project is a 50:50 Joint Venture between Gold Road Resources and Gold Fields (Gruyere JV), and is located in the Yamarna greenstone belt of Western Australia, 200 km north east of Laverton and to the north of APA’s Eastern Goldfields Pipeline.