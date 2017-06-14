Blue moves to unlock Bowen reserves

An Initial Development Plan and Production Licence Application has been lodged by Blue’s subsidiary, Eureka Petroleum, to the Queensland Government for the development of gas reserves in the Sapphire Block of the ATP814P permit.

Blue’s Managing Director John Phillips said the proposed development of Sapphire signalled to gas buyers that there are low-cost Australian operating companies with available gas reserves.

“Cooperation amongst gas buyers on the east coast to aggregate meaningful medium and long-term demand volumes will encourage explorers and small producers to seek risk capital to restart the exploration and production machinery and meet the challenges of supplying gas users in an increasingly competitive supply environment,” said Mr Phillips.

“Government must ensure these projects are progressed with priority and without delay to ensure local industries are provided with gas in a timely manner and that jobs are not only preserved but also created.”

Independent certifier Netherland Sewell and Associates estimate that Blue currently holds 2P gas reserves of 71 PJ, 298 PJ of 3P gas reserves and over 3,000 PJ of Contingent Resources in ATP814P.

Blue believes the construction of a gas pipeline link between Moranbah and Gladstone will mean its reserves could be expanded.

Blue was recently holding talks about constructing a Bowen pipeline link, but Arrow Energy’s proposed 430 km Arrow Bowen Pipeline was recently approved a licence by the Queensland Government and is the more likely project to go ahead.