Queensland approves Arrow licence

According to the Australian, Arrow Energy has finally received approval for the pipeline which has been on hold for a number of years.

The proposed 430 km Arrow Bowen Pipeline (ABP) will be a buried high-pressure steel pipeline to transport CSG from the Bowen Basin to a gas hub 22 km north west of Gladstone.

Queensland Minister for Natural Resources Anthony Lynham said the pipeline is a crucial missing link in the east coast network, and has encouraged Arrow to develop the project.

“We are encouraging that pipeline, we want that pipeline to be hooked up because it’s an important piece of infrastructure that’s been missing,” said Dr Lynham.

An Arrow spokesperson said production challenges in the Bowen Basin last year led to the pipeline being delayed.

Arrow Energy is a joint venture between Shell and PetroChina.