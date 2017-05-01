Jemena open to boosting capacity
Jemena says it is open to boosting the capacity of its Northern Gas Pipeline (NGP) if the fracking ban in the Northern Territory is lifted.
Jemena’s 622 km, 12 inch diameter NGP from Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory to Mt Isa in Queensland is seen as crucial infrastructure in easing the east coast gas crisis.
The pipeline will potentially unlock massive gas resources in central Australia, and the Northern Territory Government is currently reviewing a moratorium on fracking in the Territory.
“We do expect to boost the capacity of the pipeline, provided the moratorium in the Northern Territory is lifted and additional gas supplies made available,” said a Jemena spokesperson.
“The whole landscape has changed with the release of the forecast that there will be [gas] shortages.”
Jemena has also said it is looking at extending the NGP further east from Mt Isa to connect with the east coast market at the Wallumbilla gas hub in Queensland.