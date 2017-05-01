INPEX announces Ichthys delay
Operator of the Ichthys LNG Project, INPEX, will delay the start-up of the plant at Blaydin Point in Darwin by several months.
The project was due to start LNG exports in the third quarter of 2017, but cited delays in the installation of offshore production facilities for the revised schedule.
Production of LNG, condensate and LPG are now expected to begin by the end of March 2018 according to INPEX.
The Ichthys LNG Project comprises an onshore LNG processing plant, offshore processing facilities, condensate storage, a 500 MW combined-cycle power plant and an 889 km, 1,050 mm diameter offshore pipeline.
The project will develop gas from the Ichthys gas field, located in permit WA-285-P in the Browse Basin, approximately 200 km offshore northwest Australia.
Joint venture interests in the project are INPEX (63.445 per cent), TOTAL (30 per cent), CPC (2.625 per cent), Tokyo Gas (1.575 per cent), Osaka Gas (1.2 per cent), Chubu Electric (0.735 per cent) and Toho Gas (0.420 per cent).