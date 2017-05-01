Industry welcomes PRRT report findings
The release by the Federal Government of the independent review into the operation of the petroleum resource rent tax (PRRT) regime has been welcomed by the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association (APPEA).
The independent report, prepared under the leadership of Mr Mike Callaghan AM PSM, provides a comprehensive review of the PRRT, and found that no wider overhaul was needed.
“The fact that the PRRT revenue has been declining and is not rising in line with the increase in LNG production does not of itself indicate that the Australian community is not receiving an equitable return from the development of its resources,” Mr Callaghan found in the report.
“Most major offshore LNG projects are expected to pay PRRT over this latter [operations] period.”
The report has been welcomed by APPEA Chief Executive Malcolm Roberts who says the findings will return some confidence in investing in Australia.
“The review examined whether the tax delivers a fair return to the community while also supporting development of the nation’s resources through exploration, investment and growth,” said Dr Malcolm Roberts.
“A competitive taxation regime is essential if Australia is to continue to attract investment.
“Further investment in both existing and future oil and gas projects is needed to underpin secure and reliable energy supplies.
“Australia’s oil and gas exploration is at a 30-year low, industry and governments must work together to identify and remove impediments to exploration.
“We need to avoid prolonged periods of uncertainty, as the international competition for capital is intense.
“The release of this report is an important step in the review process.
“The PRRT has been very successful in enabling the development of Australia’s oil and gas resources over the last three decades.
“It is a balanced system that reduces the significant risks facing investors while also delivering economic and taxation benefits to the community.
“The industry will carefully review the report’s recommendations before providing comments to Treasury on how these measures would affect oil and gas operations.”