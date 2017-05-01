Industry welcomes PRRT report findings

The independent report, prepared under the leadership of Mr Mike Callaghan AM PSM, provides a comprehensive review of the PRRT, and found that no wider overhaul was needed.

“The fact that the PRRT revenue has been declining and is not rising in line with the increase in LNG production does not of itself indicate that the Australian community is not receiving an equitable return from the development of its resources,” Mr Callaghan found in the report.

“Most major offshore LNG projects are expected to pay PRRT over this latter [operations] period.”

The report has been welcomed by APPEA Chief Executive Malcolm Roberts who says the findings will return some confidence in investing in Australia.

“The review examined whether the tax delivers a fair return to the community while also supporting development of the nation’s resources through exploration, investment and growth,” said Dr Malcolm Roberts.

“A competitive taxation regime is essential if Australia is to continue to attract investment.