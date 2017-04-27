Turnbull to impose export restrictions

The Australian Domestic Gas Supply Security Mechanism (ADGSSM) has been introduced to give the government the power to impose export controls on companies when there is a shortfall of gas supply in the domestic market.

“Gas companies are aware they operate with a social licence from the Australian people,” said the Prime Minister in a press release.

“They cannot expect to maintain that licence if Australians are shortchanged because of excessive exports.”

The Prime Minister said that the government had sought commitments from the gas industry at multiple meetings earlier this year, and while progress had been made, the requirements had not been met.

Under the ADGSSM, the Minister for Resources will impose export controls based on advice from the market operator and regulator.

If an exporter is not a net contributor to the domestic market (draw more gas from the market than what they put in) they will be required to outline how they will fill the shortfall of domestic gas as part of their overall production and exports.