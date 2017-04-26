WA Minister questions east coast pipeline

The idea of a 3,000 km pipeline from North West Western Australia to the Moomba gas hub in South Australia has been spruiked as a way to ease the east coast gas crisis over the coming years, with politicians in Canberra warming to the idea.

However, Mr Johnston told The Australian that the potential pipeline would struggle to be economical without a clear policy to set gas aside for domestic use.

“Let’s understand what would happen if you build a pipeline from the west coast to the east coast – they’d export more gas from the east coast,” said Mr Johnston.