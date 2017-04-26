WA Minister questions east coast pipeline
West Australian Minister for Mines Bill Johnston has questioned whether a pipeline to the east coast would be worth it if eastern states don’t introduce gas reservation policies.
The idea of a 3,000 km pipeline from North West Western Australia to the Moomba gas hub in South Australia has been spruiked as a way to ease the east coast gas crisis over the coming years, with politicians in Canberra warming to the idea.
However, Mr Johnston told The Australian that the potential pipeline would struggle to be economical without a clear policy to set gas aside for domestic use.
“Let’s understand what would happen if you build a pipeline from the west coast to the east coast – they’d export more gas from the east coast,” said Mr Johnston.
“It still doesn’t solve the problem if you don’t have a domestic gas reservations plan, you need to make sure your county has the energy security needs.”
Furthermore, private investor group Ord Minnett has thrown cold water on the idea, saying it would be cheaper to ship LNG around the country than build the pipeline.
Ord Minnett says in a report that the pipeline would cost more than $5 billion and would deliver gas to the east coast at $13/GJ, much more than current prices.
“We believe an LNG import terminal, whether it gets gas from WA, the United States or on the Asian spot market, would make more economic sense,” read the report.
However, Canberra is committed to the idea of investigating the potential benefits of the pipeline as its looks to ease the energy crisis looming over the east coast.
“Clearly the economics need to step up but the Government is very serious about investigating the potential for such nation-building infrastructure,” said Federal Minister for Energy Josh Fyrdenberg.