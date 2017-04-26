Neptune wins pipeline survey contract

Neptune will acquire survey and geotechnical data to assist PTTEP in deciding export pipeline routing options from the Cash Maple Field.

The work scope also covers pipeline engineering services which includes; pipeline concept design and geohazard reporting, all to be supplied under Neptune’s head contract.

The work will be executed from the MV Offshore Guardian, which Neptune currently has on long-term charter.

The Cash-Maple field is in the AC/RL7 block, located in the Timor Sea.