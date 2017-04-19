Trans-continental pipeline gathers steam

“Clearly the economics need to step up but the Government is very serious about investigating the potential for such nation-building infrastructure,” said Mr Fyrdenberg.

Former Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett has also called for the pipeline to be investigated, saying it would justify the development of large fields off the coast of WA, such as the Scarborough project and Browse field development.

“With the gas discoveries that took place over the last 20 years off the North West coast of WA there is over 100 years’ supply of natural gas for Australia,” said Mr Barnett.

Estimated to cost upwards of $5 billion, the pipeline would run 1,500 km from Dampier or Kalgoorlie in Western Australia to the Moomba gas hub in the Cooper Basin in South Australia.