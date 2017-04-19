Origin announces new head of Integrated Gas

Mr Schubert is currently General Manager, Commercial, and will take up his new role from the beginning of May.

Mr Baldwin, who is stepping down from his role as Integrated Gas, CEO, will remain with Origin for a period of time as an advisor to the CEO to assist on key projects.

“David has had a distinguished career at Origin over the past 11 years, and as CEO of our Integrated Gas business, his outstanding achievement was executing the Australia Pacific LNG project,” said Origin CEO Frank Calabria.