Origin announces new head of Integrated Gas
Origin has appointed Mark Schubert as Executive General Manager, Integrated Gas following David Baldwin’s decision to step down at the end of April.
Mr Schubert is currently General Manager, Commercial, and will take up his new role from the beginning of May.
Mr Baldwin, who is stepping down from his role as Integrated Gas, CEO, will remain with Origin for a period of time as an advisor to the CEO to assist on key projects.
“David has had a distinguished career at Origin over the past 11 years, and as CEO of our Integrated Gas business, his outstanding achievement was executing the Australia Pacific LNG project,” said Origin CEO Frank Calabria.
“David has made a lasting impression at Origin, and we are grateful for his huge contribution.
“We are pleased to appoint Mark to lead Integrated Gas as it continues to transition from a project to operations with a focus on productivity and reducing unit costs.”
Mr Schubert has more than ten years’ senior management experience in oil and gas operations spanning greenfield and brownfield, commercial, supply, logistics and major facility asset management.