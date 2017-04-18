PPO Annual: the ultimate guide to Australian oil and gas

Showcase your company’s capabilities in the oil and gas industry by listing recent project contracts in the PPO Annual 2017.

The PPO Annual 2017 will be hitting shelves soon, so don’t miss this chance for your company to be involved in the most comprehensive guide to Australia’s major oil, gas and LNG projects.

If your company is looking to increase its exposure to Australia’s oil and gas industry, the PPO Annual is the perfect place to do it.

Making the Annual an essential industry reference guide is:

A comprehensive list of pipeline, plant and offshore projects currently existing, in planning or under construction;

A list of all key contractors involved in each project, including information on scope of contracts;

Graphics of ownership structures of all major Australian LNG projects;

Each project listed by stage of development, within relevant state or territory;

A state-of-play report on existing and proposed pipeline, gas and LNG projects; and,

Detailed maps of each state or territory illustrating all listed projects. Supporting the project compendium are state maps and profiles on Australia’s leading construction contractors making this book a must-have for engaged professionals in the industry.