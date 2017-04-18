Barnett calls for trans-continental pipeline

Estimated to cost upwards of $5 billion, the pipeline would run 1,500 km from North West Western Australia to the Cooper Basin in South Australia.

“With the gas discoveries that took place over the last 20 years off the North West coast of WA there is over 100 years’ supply of natural gas for Australia,” said Mr Barnett.

Mr Barnett has urged Federal and State Governments to revisit the idea for the pipeline, which was considered an option in the 1990’s when he was WA Resources Minister.

He also said a potential pipeline would justify the development of large fields off the coast of WA, such as the Scarborough project and Browse field development.