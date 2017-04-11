Gold Road Pipeline going ahead

The Gruyere JV has said the preferred contractor will construct the 225 km pipeline from APA Group’s existing Eastern Goldfields Pipeline (EGP) to Gruyere, as well as build the critical power station infrastructure for the Project.

The contract will be structured as build, own and operate for the pipeline and power station, with the preferred contractor currently working on the detailed design for both pieces of infrastructure ahead of final contract award later in April.

The Australian Pipeliner has heard that the likely specifications for the pipeline will be 192 km of DN150 commencing at KP41 on the EGP.

The Gruyere JV is using the pipeline to connect its Gruyere Gold Project in the Eastern Goldfields region of Western Australia to power its mining operations.