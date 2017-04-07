Shell increases domestic supply

The deals will see the JV supply gas for power generation in South Australia and manufacturing in Queensland.

The first deal will see the supply of around 8 PJ of gas to Engie’s Pelican Point power plant in South Australia for five months over the peak period, which will help secure electricity contracts for industrial users.

The second deal is an 18-month agreement that will supply gas from Queensland’s Surat Basin to Orica’s Yarwun facility near Gladstone, which provides explosives and cyanide for the mining industry.