AS 2885 Revision Launch – save the date

AS 2885 is the umbrella standard for Australian hydrocarbon pipelines. The biggest change will be the separation of all requirements for the safety management process into a new Part 6 which will apply to both new and existing pipelines.

Drafts of the revised Part 1 and new Part 6 will be released for public comment in the third quarter of this year.

The basic safety management process in the new Part 6 is largely unchanged, however, there is increased emphasis on the ALARP principle, and a new requirement for senior management approval where failure consequences may be particularly serious.

For each stage of the pipeline lifecycle through design, construction, and operation, the new Part 6 includes more specific requirements for safety management studies. Several new appendices provide extensive guidance on all aspects of the safety management process.

Technical changes to Part 1 are relatively minor, apart from moving the safety management requirements to the new AS 2885.6.

Nevertheless there are substantial refinements and clarifications to every section including particularly fracture control, stress analysis, penetration resistance, design for 0.8 design factor, pressure test design, and piping design rules.

