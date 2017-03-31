Woodside confirms pipeline preference for Browse
Woodside has confirmed that it would prefer a pipeline for the Browse LNG project, as it revisits the potential project 425 km offshore Broome, Western Australia.
Woodside abandoned plans for a FLNG development in March last year in favour of a potential 1,000 km subsea pipeline from the Browse Basin to Woodside’s facilities on the North West Shelf, offshore WA.
However, ABC Online has reported that Woodside Chief Executive Peter Coleman said a pipeline from Browse to the Karratha Gas Plant was now the preferred option for the project.
“Woodside has been working hard to get Browse Joint Venture alignment around Browse to the North West Shelf development concept,” Mr Coleman said.
“Woodside considers we have the opportunity to double the life of the Karratha Gas Plant by bringing Browse to the Burrup Peninsula.”
Participants in the Browse Joint Venture include Woodside as operator, Shell Development Australia, BP Developments Australia, Japan Australia LNG (MIMI Browse) Pty Ltd and PetroChina.