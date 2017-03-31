Cartwright joins CASA

“Ms Cartwright has been in that role for more than a decade, and she now brings her considerable government engagement, strategic planning and valuable communications experience to the CASA Board.

“The appointment of Ms Cartwright is fully consistent with CASA’s governing legislation which stresses the importance of an appropriate balance of professional expertise on the Board and will complement the aviation experience of current Board members.”

CASA chairman Jeff Boyd welcomed Ms Cartwright’s appointment to the CASA Board.

“She will bring a wealth of corporate experience, which will complement the skill sets of existing board members and I certainly look forward to working with her.”