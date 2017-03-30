Sole steps on the gas

“Our technical, commercial and development plans for the Sole gas field have been subjected to independent and Board review and the project has cleared all hurdles necessary for final financing to be instigated.”

Cooper will solely undertake the upstream development, which has an expected capital cost of $355 million.

The fully underwritten equity raising of approximately $151 million will substantially cover the expected equity funding requirement for the project.

The Sole Gas Project will develop the Sole gas field located in VIC/L32 in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, to supply 25 PJ/a.

Cooper Energy is the 100 per cent interest holder in the Sole gas field.