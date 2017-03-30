Sole steps on the gas
The Sole Gas Project has been approved as ready to proceed by the Cooper’s Board of Directors, with finalisation of financing having also commenced with an equity raising of $151 million.
The project has been assessed to satisfy Cooper’s technical, commercial, economic and risk management hurdles, with the Final Investment Decision (FID) now only subject to securing satisfactory funding for the project.
“This is a milestone event in our gas strategy and long-standing efforts to generate value for our shareholders thorough securing and bringing new gas supply to south-east Australia,” said Cooper Managing Director David Maxwell.
“Our technical, commercial and development plans for the Sole gas field have been subjected to independent and Board review and the project has cleared all hurdles necessary for final financing to be instigated.”
Cooper will solely undertake the upstream development, which has an expected capital cost of $355 million.
The fully underwritten equity raising of approximately $151 million will substantially cover the expected equity funding requirement for the project.
The Sole Gas Project will develop the Sole gas field located in VIC/L32 in the Gippsland Basin, offshore Victoria, to supply 25 PJ/a.
Cooper Energy is the 100 per cent interest holder in the Sole gas field.