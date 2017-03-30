Pipeline industry supports peak supply guarantee

These reforms include:

Peak Electricity Demand – Gas Supply Guaranteed: The pipeline industry agreed to support the guarantee by committing to provide pipeline access to ensure the gas arrives at its destination on time and at a reasonable price. APGA will work with AEMO, AEMC, the Government's Gas Taskforce and industry to ensure that necessary arrangements are in place in time for next summer.

Market transparency: The pipeline industry committed to continue working with the ACCC and Dr Mike Vertigan (Chair of the COAG Gas Market Reform Group) to provide increased transparency through the entire gas supply chain, including in Australia's gas pipeline network.

Gas market reform: The pipeline industry agreed to work with the Australian Government to speed up gas market reforms arising from the recent ACCC and AEMC gas market reports, and subsequently agreed by the COAG Energy Council. These reforms have become even more important following projected gas shortfalls from 2019. It is vital that these liquidity enhancing reforms proceed as quickly as possible.

State regulation: While acknowledging the need for ongoing reform of gas markets, attendees stressed the fundamental need for state and territory governments to revisit restrictions on gas exploration and development if longer term shortfalls are to be averted.

Community support: Industry acknowledged the need for all parties to better engage with the community to maintain support for gas exploration and development.

Outgoing APGA Chief Executive Cheryl said the reforms are welcomed by the industry and that they will benefit all Australians.

“The gas transmission sector has an excellent track record of delivering investment and service innovation to ensure gas is delivered when and where it is needed,” said Ms Cartwright.

“This has happened during the significant changes in gas flows experienced as exports have begun from Queensland.

“We have also assured Ministers the industry would continue to work with Dr Vertigan and his Gas Market Reform Group on developing and implementing reforms to markets where gas transportation is traded.

“These reforms will increase transparency, competition and create incentive to trade in those markets.

“Other reforms being introduced include binding commercial arbitration for gas carriage contracts to offer an alternative path to agreement when buyers and sellers cannot agree on terms and to increased standardisation of contracts.

“Together, these changes will markedly improve accessibility and flexibility for market participants.”