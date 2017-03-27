Jemena secures land access agreement

The decision means Jemena has now secured land access with all Traditional Owner groups across the 622 km pipeline route in both the Northern Territory and Queensland. Jemena will now move to formalise these arrangements over the coming days.

The agreement follows more than 12 months of discussions and negotiations with Traditional Owners and their representative Land Councils.

Northern Gas Pipeline Project Director, Jonathan Spink, said the agreement recognises Jemena’s strong commitment to working closely with local communities along the NGP pipeline route.

“This is an important next step towards delivering the Northern Gas Pipeline, and Jemena is pleased to have reached a positive outcome with the Wakaya People and other Traditional Owner groups in the Territory and Queensland,” said Mr Spink.

“We are also grateful for the hard work and efforts of the Northern Land Council and Central Land Council.

“It was an extremely tough consultation process given the vast physical distance needed to be covered to ensure agreement by all parties.”

Senior Traditional Wakaya Elder, Mr Tony Willy reflected positively on the discussion and negotiation process with Jemena.

“I am pleased to reach agreement with Jemena for the NGP,” said Mr Willy.

“The jobs and contracts for my people will lay a strong foundation for their future.

“Jemena has worked well with us to understand our needs and hopes and we look forward to working together in the future.”